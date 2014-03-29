Part of roof collapses - Woman sentenced for purposely dropping crying infant - Missing airliner update

Part of roof collapses - Woman sentenced for purposely dropping - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Part of a roof collapsed this morning at a building in the 100 block of South 4th Street in Murray, Kentucky. Tune in at 6:02 for the details.

Brian McCormick says clearing skies tonight with high pressure building into the Heartland. Tune in at 6:14 and he will have good news if you want to be outside tomorrow!

A Missouri woman will be sentenced after admitting dropping a baby that would not stop crying.

Mollie Lair has an update from the Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon held today in Sikeston, Mo.

Illinois lawmakers are advancing legislation that would give most private-sector employees access to retirement plans.

The run for the national championship continues for one team from the Bluegrass state.

So far, there is no evidence linking any of the items found in the Indian Ocean to a missing airliner.

Josh Frydman will have high school soccer and SEMO softball highlights at 6:20 in sports.

And, tonight at 9, Kadee Brosseau tells us about a fundraiser in Wolf Lake after a woman stole $200,000.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

