Poker Run for cancer patient starts in Campbell, MO

A poker run was held Saturday for a cancer patient to help with medical expenses.It started at the city park in Campbell, Mo. and all proceeds were to be matched by Modern Woodmen of America, up to $1500.Modern Woodmen Chapter 11265 in Sikeston co-sponsored the poker run.There were around 20 bikes involved.The poker run was held for John Daniel.The run continued to Piggott, Arkansas on Saturday.