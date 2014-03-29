Woman falls asleep, crashes car on I-24

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

A Tennessee woman was injured in a crash in Lyon County on Saturday morning. It happened on Interstate 24 EB at the 42-mile marker around 8:30 a.m.According to Kentucky State Police, Janet M. Powell, 66, of Shelbyville, Tenn., fell asleep at the wheel.Her car went off the right shoulder, crossed a ditch and hit an embankment.Powell was taken by EMS to the Caldwell County Hospital with a shoulder injury.The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County EMS, and the Transportation Cabinet's Safe Patrol Division assisted KSP.