Partial roof collapse in Murray, Ky.

Partial roof collapse in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Part of a roof collapsed at a building in the 100 block of South 4th Street in Murray.

Murray Police say the area near the business is blocked off. Police were called to the scene.

According to the fire department in Murray, there were no injuries.

According to the Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce, it happened at the the Your's, Mine and Ours building.

They say the building itself did not collapse. The city is meeting to discuss when to allow the tenants back in.

Fire crews say that building inspectors are on the scene and it is an ongoing investigation.

