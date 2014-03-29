FedEx worker wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A FedEx employee making deliveries has been shot and wounded in Chicago.

The company confirmed the victim is an employee.

Police say the 48-year-old woman was not the intended target of Friday night's shooting in the Oakland neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Police spokesman Jose Estrada says the incident began when a gunman got out of a vehicle and fired numerous shots at a 19-year-old man with known gang ties.

During the shooting, the FedEx courier was hit multiple times in the leg. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

The company released a statement saying its "primary concern is the safety and well-being" of its employees.

Estrada says the male victim was hospitalized in good condition.

As of Saturday morning, police had no suspect in custody.

