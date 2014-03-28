Officials discuss possible new bridge in Wickliffe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officials discuss possible new bridge in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) -

State and local officials from Missouri and Kentucky met Friday to discuss a new bridge in Wickliffe, Kentucky.

Congressmen Jason Smith of Missouri and Ed Whitfield of Kentucky met with other officials and at this point, we don't know where they are talking about because that meeting was closed to the public.

"I've been here just about all my life and they have been talking about a bridge just as long," said Elvis Gaskins, a business owner. "It's one of those things. It comes and you hear about it so whether it happens or not I don't know."

Gaskins said he hopes it does happen eventually because he said a place like Charleston would use it.

"I think it would be a good idea," Gaskins said. "It would bring more traffic in. I think it would be a real good idea."

Right next door, Garland Summers said he supports the bridge idea too.

"I support that bridge a lot," Summers said. "If it helps the people around here, i'm all for it."

