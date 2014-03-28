Morehouse woman arrested in connection with burglary investigation

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter reported a Morehouse woman was arrested after a multi-jurisdiction burglary and stealing investigation.

Ashley M Riggins, 28, of Morehouse was charged with burglary, stealing and property damage.



Sheriff Walter said the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehouse Police Department conducted a joint burglary and stealing investigation after a home was burglarized near Vanduser on Tuesday, March 11. He said firearms, a coin collection and jewelry had been stolen.

Deputy Thomas Foster’s investigation led him to Riggins, located at a Morehouse home.



After the Morehouse Police Department served a search warrant, Riggins was found and arrested on two Class C Felonies for receiving stolen property in New Madrid County courts.

Morehouse police say they found two of the stolen firearms, the coin collection and jewelry.

Deputy Thomas Foster interviewed Riggins and said she confessed to the burglary and stealing. She is now at the Scott County Jail and has been charged with the Class C Felony of burglary second degree, the Class C Felony of stealing a firearm and the Class B Misdemeanor of property damage second degree. Bond was set by the court at $15,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.