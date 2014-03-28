Morehouse woman arrested in connection with burglary investigati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Morehouse woman arrested in connection with burglary investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ashley Riggins (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Ashley Riggins (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter reported a Morehouse woman was arrested after a multi-jurisdiction burglary and stealing investigation.

Ashley M Riggins, 28, of Morehouse was charged with burglary, stealing and property damage.

Sheriff Walter said the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehouse Police Department conducted a joint burglary and stealing investigation after a home was burglarized near Vanduser on Tuesday, March 11. He said firearms, a coin collection and jewelry had been stolen.

Deputy Thomas Foster’s investigation led him to Riggins, located at a Morehouse home.

After the Morehouse Police Department served a search warrant, Riggins was found and arrested on two Class C Felonies for receiving stolen property in New Madrid County courts.

Morehouse police say they found two of the stolen firearms, the coin collection and jewelry.

Deputy Thomas Foster interviewed Riggins and said she confessed to the burglary and stealing. She is now at the Scott County Jail and has been charged with the Class C Felony of burglary second degree, the Class C Felony of stealing a firearm and the Class B Misdemeanor of property damage second degree. Bond was set by the court at $15,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly