Superintendent: Investigator says teachers' Common Core harassment claims unfounded

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -
Superintendent of Sikeston schools Tom Williams said on May 14 a third-party investigator found the claims some Sikeston teachers made that they were harassed by the school district because of their common core beliefs were deemed unfounded.
He says the investigator found that the school had no violation of law or board policy.
The school’s compliance officer read the claims and the findings at Tuesday night’s board meetings.
The investigation was conducted by outside investigators.
Teachers had made several allegations, including claims that they were denied personal says because they were going to speak to the state legislature against common core and also that they were directed not to speak negatively about common core. All of those allegations were deemed unfounded.
Teachers in the Sikeston school district spoke out against a new set of teaching practices, known as Common Core.
Two teachers from Sikeston had testified to the Missouri Senate Education Committee this week to say they are not in favor of the Common Core practices.
Susan Kimball teaches Kindergarten in Sikeston, and said they started using Common Core practices this school year.
She said she doesn’t like them because teachers are ties to the curriculum, and can’t get creative with learning. For example, she couldn’t use something like pumpkins for a math problem in the fall if it’s not in the plan.
She said it takes the fun out of learning, and is dull and boring for the kids.
"It is very frustrating, very frustrating, and I want my kids to learn, I am there for my kids, and that is why I decided to speak out against this,” said Kimball.
Tonya Pobst teaches 5th grade at Sikeston and said she too is not a fan of Common Core. She said the program is not transparent, and stifles her teaching abilities.
"That's not what parents have signed up for, when those kids walk into that school building, they are wanting the best education, and common core is not the best,” Pobst.
One Sikeston parent said she worries the government will be in charge of her child’s education, not a local school board.
"This is a total transformation of the education in our state, in our nation, that we as a country have never seen before, because it's going to affect our whole nation, and I want parents to know, research this,” said parent Heather Drury.
Because of her stand against the common core practices, Kimball said she’s gotten what she calls harassing emails and messages from fellow teachers and administrators.
She even said administrators told staff, if they spoke negatively about common core in the public, “it would affect their job.”
Sikeston School District Superintendent, Tom Williams, said they are aware of the allegations and are investigating. Because of the situation, he said he could not talk about common fore in the schools at this time.
The Missouri Department of Education adopted Common Core in 2010, and said it should go into effect by the 2014-2015 school year.
You can watch one of the testimonials here
. Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.