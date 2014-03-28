Superintendent: Investigator says teachers' Common Core harassment claims unfounded

Kimball said she’s gotten what she calls harassing emails and messages from fellow teachers and administrators.

One Sikeston parent said she worries the government will be in charge of her child’s education, not a local school board.

Two teachers from Sikeston testified to the Missouri Senate Education Committee this week.

Superintendent of Sikeston schools Tom Williams said on May 14 a third-party investigator found the claims some Sikeston teachers made that they were harassed by the school district because of their common core beliefs were deemed unfounded.

He says the investigator found that the school had no violation of law or board policy.

The school’s compliance officer read the claims and the findings at Tuesday night’s board meetings.

The investigation was conducted by outside investigators.

Teachers had made several allegations, including claims that they were denied personal says because they were going to speak to the state legislature against common core and also that they were directed not to speak negatively about common core. All of those allegations were deemed unfounded.