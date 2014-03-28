Illinois man gets 16 years in machete attack

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a machete attack.

The Northwest Herald reports that 33-year-old Orlando Ferral-Mujica of McHenry was sentenced Friday. Prosecutors agreed to reduce charges against him if he agreed to cooperate with a continued investigation into the December 2011 attack.

Prosecutors have said Ferral-Mujica and his younger brother waited outside a McHenry apartment and attacked Jose Agaton from behind. Prosecutors say the attack has left Agaton "grossly disfigured."

The brothers have said they attacked Agaton because he killed a relative in Mexico. McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather called the case a "blood feud" and "vigilante justice."

Defense attorneys asked for 14 years. They say Ferral-Mujica regretted his role in the crime.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

