Folks optimistic Azalea's will bloom in Charleston for festival

While it's starting to feel more like spring the on again, off again-this year's winter weather could impact the sights at a popular Heartland event.

The buds have yet to bloom along the route at the Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival in Charleston.

We spoke with several people in town, and some say they're optimistic the flowers will show up in time for the festival, others say they aren't so sure.

"Everybody's worried," said Barbara Trousdale. "They say it takes about three days of 70 degree weather for the dogwoods to bloom."

"When they're budded out they look a lot better than they do as is," said Diane Hall. "I'm just worried they aren't going to be as pretty this year as they were last year."

In addition to the cold temperatures, we're also told the timing of this year's event may play an issue.

The festival will be held a week earlier than usual due to the Easter holiday.

The 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival is scheduled for April 10-13.