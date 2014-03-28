Folks optimistic Azalea's will bloom in Charleston for festival - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Folks optimistic Azalea's will bloom in Charleston for festival

Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - While it's starting to feel more like spring  the on again, off again-this year's winter weather could impact the sights at a popular Heartland event.

The buds have yet to bloom along the route at the Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival in Charleston.

We spoke with several people in town, and some say they're optimistic the flowers will show up in time for the festival, others say they aren't so sure.

"Everybody's worried," said Barbara Trousdale. "They say it takes about three days of 70 degree weather for the dogwoods to bloom."

"When they're budded out they look a lot better than they do as is," said Diane Hall. "I'm just worried they aren't going to be as pretty this year as they were last year."

In addition to the cold temperatures, we're also told the timing of this year's event may play an issue.

The festival will be held a week earlier than usual due to the Easter holiday.

The 46th Annual Dogwood Azalea Festival is scheduled for April 10-13.

Online: http://www.charlestonmo.org/festival/events.php

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly