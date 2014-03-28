Talk of new Wickliffe bridge, Chrissy Williams' family remembers her

Good evening,

There's talk of a new bridge in Wickliffe, Kentucky. U.S. Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri and Ed Whitfield of Kentucky met with other officials in Paducah on Friday to talk about the possibility. Todd Tumminia talked to some residents who say they've heard all of this before. He'll have the story, coming up, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Chrissy Williams’ family and friends say it’s hard to put into words how much they miss the southern Illinois woman who meant so much to so many. On Thursday, March 20, special sonar search terms with high-tech equipment found Williams’ car in the river near Hardin County.

It's unclear what the future holds for Shawnee Elementary North School. As school board members must decide to sell the building or keep it. Allison Twaits talked to Grand Tower Mayor Michael Ellet today about the city taking ownership of the school. You can click here for story.



Teachers in one Heartland school district are speaking out against a new set of teaching practices, known as Common Core. Two teachers from Sikeston testified to the Missouri Senate Education Committee this week to say they are not in favor of the Common Core practices. Christy Millweard had the story; you can click here for more.



The search continues for a dog that attacked two young Bloomfield girls Thursday evening. According to Bloomfield Police Chief Tim Zych, the attack happened around 7 p.m. while the girls were riding their bikes on the 700 block of Miller Street.

A Mississippi County woman is facing animal abuse and assault charges. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, a Mississippi County woman has been arrested after an animal abuse investigation by his department. Four times in recent months, Sheriff Moore said the department has been contacted about an aggressive pit bull that had reportedly attacked or attempted to attack several county residents.

An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Farmington Correctional Center. According to the Department of Corrections, 35-year-old Jimmy Cox was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

In national news, beneath the strings of red paper lanterns and narrow alleyways of the nation’s oldest Chinatown lies a sinister underworld, according to an FBI criminal complaint that has stunned even those familiar with the neighborhood’s history of gambling houses, opium dens and occasional gangland-style murders.

The Pentagon plans to more than triple its cybersecurity staff in the next few years to defend against internet attacks that threaten national security, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Friday. His comments at the National Security Agency headquarters in suburban Washington come as he prepares to visit China next week, where officials are likely to challenge him amid reports of aggressive U.S. cyber spying.

