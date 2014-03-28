WKCTC shows support for battling Ky. basketball teams

Faculty, staff and students at West Kentucky Community and Technical College wore their favorite team’s school colors and participated in a friendly game of tug-of-war to show their support for the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky men’s basketball teams who battled in the NCAA tournament Friday, March 28.

U of L and UK are just two of the universities to which WKCTC students can choose to transfer. Since fall 2008 approximately, 19 percent of WKCTC freshman who transferred to a four-year university within three years chose UK as their home to earn a bachelor's degree, and 2 percent chose U of L. Nearly 54 percent chose to transfer to Murray State University.

Rachel Goatley, WKCTC coordinator of transfer advising, the wearing colors from students' favorite four-year institution was a "fun way for our students, faculty and staff to show support for either college as they battle each other on Friday (March 28) in the NCAA tournament,"

WKCTC credits are transferrable to practically any four-year college, giving students a variety of options within Kentucky and across the country.

“West Kentucky strives to help all our students learn how to build on the education they receive at WKCTC by transferring their degree to a four-year school in the most seamless and stress-free way possible,” Goatley said.

