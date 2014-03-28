Paducah police asking for help identifying suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police asking for help identifying suspect

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may be involved in or have knowledge of the fraudulent use of a credit card at a local Walmart.

According to police, a Corydon, Ky. woman told them that someone had used her bank card numbers to buy items valued at nearly $900 from a Walmart on Hinkleville Road on March 20.

Police say surveillance video shows a black male wearing a black shirt and jacket making the purchase.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters can also text their tips to "CRIMES" (274637) by entering "KyTips" followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading up to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

