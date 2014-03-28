Rend Lake 2014 Student Art Show winners announced

The Rend Lake College Student Art Show was held Thursday, March 27, in the Theatre Lobby.

The judge was Tienne Rei Kollars of Herrin.

A total of 80 pieces were submitted for the show, and more than $1,500 was awarded in prizes, scholarships and tuition waivers to local high school and RLC students.

RLC Scholarship Winners included: Barretta Chullen of Thompsonville and Logan Tharp of Norris City.

