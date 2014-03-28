2 accused of blocking road in Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says two people taken into custody Friday morning after obstructing a roadway.Dispatch received a report of several people and vehicles blocking Rocky Branch Road at 5:50 a.m. Friday morning.Saline County Deputies arrived on scene and asked the people to stop blocking the roadway,The sheriff's office says they refused to move and were taken into custody.Daniel A. Groering, 20, of Evanston along with Alice G. Fine, 19, of Chicago were both charged with obstructing traffic peddling, obstructing or delaying and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.Both were booked into the Saline County Detention Center.