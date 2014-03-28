Dog attacks MO children - Teacher speaks out on Common Core - Me - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dog attacks MO children - Teacher speaks out on Common Core - Meeting about Wickliffe KY bridge

Good afternoon! Here's some of the stories we are working on for Heartland News at 5:00:

A dog attack left two children injured in Bloomfield, MO. Police are still looking for the dog. Mollie Lair talked to the children's' family today about how they are doing now. Hear family reaction tonight to the incident tonight at 5:00.

Two southern Illinois grade schools are closing and moving students into a high school building. Allison Twaits talked to a school board member today about the plans for the empty buildings.

A Sikeston teacher is speaking out about bullying and common core. Christy Millweard has her story tonight at 5:09.

A Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would repeal the state's ban on gay marriage.

An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Farmington Correctional Center.

Authorities are looking for two men, a woman and a child after an armed robbery in Ripley County Thursday afternoon.

The family of Chrissy Williams can hardly put their thoughts into words. Holly Brantley sat down with family members of Chrissy nearly a week after her body was found in her SUV in the Ohio River. Hear what they have to say tonight at 5:13.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says showers are likely tonight with a chance of T'storms. Tune in to her StormTeam forecast tonight at 5:19.

Lawmakers from Missouri and Kentucky are discussing the options for a new bridge at Wickliffe, Ky. today.

Reminder: Due to NCAA coverage, there will be no Heartland News at 6:00. Join us for Heartland News at 10 and on kfvs12.com.

For more news, go to our mobile news app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

