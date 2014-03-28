Southeast names residence hall for philanthropists

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents have received a $1.7 million gift from Donald G. and Gloria King LaFerla of Carthage, Mo., in support of students pursuing health care, tech and education.

The Board is honoring the long-time service and philanthropy of the LaFerlas through the naming of the Donald G. and Gloria King LaFerla Residence Hall, according to a news release from the university. The newest campus residence hall is located on the north end of campus and opened in fall 2013.

Mr. LaFerlas has been a Southeast Missouri University Foundation board member since 2001.

Both Mr. and Mrs. LaFerla are members of the Southeast Missouri University President’s Council, the Horizon Club and the Copper Dome Society.