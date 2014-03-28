New 4-lane section of Highway 67 opens to traffic Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New 4-lane section of Highway 67 opens to traffic Monday

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Transportation officials say traffic will shift to the new four-lane section of Route 67 in Butler County on Monday at 10 a.m. weather permitting.

This portion of Route 67 is located from County Road 323 to south of Route 160/158. The new interchange at Harviell, Mo. will also open.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will stop traffic for approximately 20 minutes as crews modify traffic control. Traffic on the existing Route 67 north and south of Harviell will not have an outlet to the new pavement at this time. In addition, east and westbound traffic will be restricted.

Existing lanes of Route 67 from County Road 323 to Route 160/158 will be signed as Route C.

The north end of Route C (existing Route 67) will remain closed for approximately two months, as work is completed at the intersection of Route 67, Route C and County Road 323, according to MoDOT.

