Bill introduced to block sex offenders from county fairs

To protect children from predators, state a southern Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring legislation to bar sex offenders from county fairs.“County fairs are opportunities for communities to enjoy themselves while spending time with friends and family, but they should not be opportunities for sex offenders to prey on unsuspecting children,” Rep. Jerry F. Costello II, D-Smithton, said. “As a father of three children and a former police officer, I view protecting children as extremely important, and making it clear that sex offenders cannot be on site for county fairs is a step in the right direction.”Current law bars sex offenders from working at county fairs. The bill if made law would prohibit child sex offenders from being within 500 feet of a county fair.