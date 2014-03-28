Investigation after inmate death at Farmington prison

An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Farmington Correctional Center.

According to the Department of Corrections, 35-year-old Jimmy Cox was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

Cox was serving a 10 year sentence for property damage, sexual misconduct with a child under age 15, abuse of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and passing bad checks in St. Francois County, Missouri.

An autopsy will be performed, according to the Department of Corrections.

