Give blood, save a life

(KFVS) - Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, according to the American Red Cross.

Blood is often needed for traumas, heart surgeries, joint replacements, organ transplants, premature babies, leukemia and cancer treatments, and much more.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Heartland are available in the following counties:

KY

Graves, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Marshall, McCracken

IL

Massac, Pulaski, Union

MO

New Madrid

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment for more information.



