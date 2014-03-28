Authorities searching for 2 men, woman and child after armed robbery

Authorities are looking for two men, a woman and a child after an armed robbery in Ripley County Thursday afternoon.According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway JJ.The victim of the robbery picked up a white female with a small child and gave them a ride to a vehicle where two white males were waiting.The two men robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking cash.The suspects then left in a tan or gold 2000 model Yukon or Tahoe SUV.The driver is described as a white male with slender build, approximately 6' 3'' with short brown hair wearing faded blue jeans with a green shirt and black jacket. He is reportedly armed with a small caliber handgun.The second white male is described as having a stocky build, approximately 5' 8'' with brown hair a tattoo on his right bicep. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt. Authorities say he is also armed with a small caliber handgun.The woman is described as having light brown or blonde hair in a bun, wearing blue jeans a white top and a tan jacket.The child is described as a white male approximately 1 to 2 years of age wearing a blue and white stripped outfit.Anyone with information is asked to call the Doniphan Police Department or the Ripley County Sheriff's Department at 573-996-5555.