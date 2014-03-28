Paducah man killed in McCracken County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man killed in McCracken County crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man is dead after a crash in McCracken County Thursday evening.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened just before 8:30 in the 7600 block of US 60.

When deputies got to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Steven B. Wimberley had been driving west on US 60 when he lost control near the intersection with Cairo Road.

Wimberley ran off the road and hit a metal utility pole and spun several times, hitting a road sign.

He had to be extracted with mechanical tools from the vehicle and was taken to Baptist Health Hospital where is was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

Speed and wet roadways were found to be the main causes of the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Paducah Police Department, the Concord Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.

