9 sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced the following sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections:

Shawn M. Worley, 23, of 704 North Frisco, Benton, Illinois has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Burglary, a Class 2 Felony. Worley was seen entering a parked vehicle in Anna in December 2013 and arrested by Anna Police following a short foot pursuit.

Bryan T. Todd, 29, of 245 Hughey Lane, Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a recommendation of Impact Incarceration after pleading guilty to Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a Class 2 Felony and Theft, a Class 3 Felony. Todd was arrested in November of 2011 following a Union County Sheriff’s Office investigation of thefts from a residence and church in rural Union County.

Stephen V. Marr, 28, of 5950 Route 3 South, McClure, Illinois has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a recommendation of Impact Incarceration after pleading guilty to Aggravated Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Class 4 Felony. Marr was arrested in September of 2013 following a traffic stop by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy on Illinois Route 127.

Nicholas D. Horton, 20, of 5114 Bong Street, Wonder Lake, Illinois has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Burglary, both Class 2 Felonies. Horton was arrested in September of 2013 by Cobden Police.

Charles A. Hironimus, 24, of 204 South Main Street, Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a Class 2 Felony. Hironimas was arrested in February following a Union County Sheriff’s Office investigation regarding a trailer stolen from an Anna business.

Robert W. Nicholson, 43, of 109 Casey, Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Retail Theft, a Class 4 Felony. Nicholson was arrested in November of 2012 by Anna Police.

Joseph H. Silliman, 30, of 507 East Williams, Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony. Silliman admitted to kicking an Anna Police Officer as he was being placed under arrest in December 2013.

Nelson A. Diaz, 57, of 513 South Street, Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to 2.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis, a Class 3 Felony. Diaz was arrested in May 2011 as Union County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at his residence.

John E. Jackson, Jr., 24, of 1015 Bloomfield Road, Apt. 105, Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Retail Theft, a Class 4 Felony. Jackson, Jr. was arrested in December of 2013 by Anna Police.

