Railroad crossing ride along

The warnings are there, but do you stop? Train conductors say it happens every day.

Drivers ignore the lights and crossbars to try and beat the trains.

We rode along with a train on Thursday to show you what the conductors see.

Just two minutes after our train leaves the station, a truck drives straight through a railroad crossing, moments before our train approaches and ignoring all warnings.

Illinois ranks third in the nation for both number of collisions and fatalities, according to the Federal Railroad Administration; and it's a growing problem.

Union Pacific Railroad Engineer Michael McGill said it takes a mile for a typical train to come to a stop and there is not contest between a car and a train. Which is why he warns drivers to stop, look and listen.

Not to mention a ticket for ignoring railroad crossing signals could cost you $250.

