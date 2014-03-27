Sutton named new McCracken County superintendent

In a unanimous vote during Thursday evening’s special-called meeting, the McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education selected Quin Sutton to be the district’s next leader.

Sutton, currently the superintendent of Lyon County Schools, succeeds Superintendent Dr. Nancy Waldrop, who will retire in June.

Sutton became an agriculture teacher in Lyon County in 1988 and has worked in administration since 1996. From 2005-2008 he was the assistant superintendent and the director of pupil personnel at Caldwell County Schools. In 2008, he became superintendent of Lyon County Schools.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to lead a school district that is as successful as McCracken County,” Sutton said. “I look forward to working with the staff, parents and community to ensure all students of McCracken County are provided every opportunity to be successful while in school and are prepared for the next phase in their lives after high school.”

Sutton was chosen from a highly qualified field following a rigorous selection process that included screening by a selection committee and individual interviews with the Board.

“We feel Mr. Sutton will continue the success of McCracken County Schools,” said Jeff Parker, chairman of the board. “Dr. Waldrop has done an outstanding job leading this district and making it one of the best school districts in the state.”

In December, Waldrop told the Board of Education that she had decided not to accept another superintendent contract.

Waldrop led the district as it consolidated three high schools into the state-of-the-art McCracken County High School that opened in the fall of 2013. While facing this transition and cuts in education funding, MCPS earned a designation of a Distinguished District with its elementary achievement ranking 5th in Kentucky and overall performance scores reaching 20th in the state.

“Mr. Sutton will be a great fit for McCracken County Schools. He will keep the focus on the students of this county and be a great leader for the district,” Waldrop added.

