Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday 'Blue and Red Day' in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear proclaims Friday 'Blue and Red Day' in Kentucky

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Governor Steve Beshear recently proclaimed Friday, March 28, as “Blue and Red Day” in honor of the NCAA men’s tournament matchup between the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Louisville Cardinals.

“March Madness is truly living up to its name here in the Bluegrass State,” said Gov. Beshear. “This Friday, intra-state rivals UK and UofL are matching up to play one of the most anticipated games of the NCAA tournament so far. In Kentucky, this means there will be heated divide between fans of both teams—one that can pit neighbors, friends and even families against each other. To honor the teams’ talents and fans’ passion, I’m proclaiming Friday as ‘Blue and Red Day’ in the Commonwealth. Best of luck to the Cats and the Cards on a great game!”

Friday’s game will be the second time in three seasons that UK and UofL have met in the NCAA tournament. In 2012, UK prevailed in the game and went on to win the National Championship. The following year, UofL came out on top, winning the 2013 National Championship.

UK enters the game with a record of 26-10, having defeated Kansas State and Wichita State in their tournament run. UofL has defeated Manhattan and St. Louis in their tournament journey and will enter the game with a 31-5 record.

Friday’s “Sweet Sixteen” matchup between UK and UofL is scheduled to air on CBS at 8:45 p.m.

