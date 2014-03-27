Mayfield man accused of illegally selling alcohol

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmond says that a Mayfield man has been taken into custody on drug and alcohol related charges.

Nathan Biggers, 58, of Mayfield, was booked into the Graves County Jail and charged with illegal sale of alcohol in moist territory-2nd offense; possession of controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives had received information of illegal activity was taking place on East South Street in Mayfield and began an investigation.

Detectives saw a number of people entering and leaving the residence located at 328 East South Street in Mayfield. Investigations revealed that Nathan Biggers was illegally selling alcohol in a "dry-moist option territory."

A search of the home produced an amount of alcohol for resale and other evidence relating to the sale of alcohol. Also an amount of crack cocaine along with drug paraphernalia was located inside the home.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department.

