ISP: 'Operation Sauter' to enforce statewide road safety

Illinois State Police (ISP) has announced they will enforce road safety statewide with a special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen Trooper James Sauter.

Trooper Sauter was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when a tractor semi-trailer at I-294 struck his ISP squad southbound at Willow Road.

Operation Sauter will also place a targeted focus on the safe driving of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs).

ISP has buried two troopers and remains hopeful that another trooper recovers from life threatening injuries resulting from CMV crashes.

“The men and women of the ISP want Operation Sauter to remind the motoring public and commercial motor vehicle operators that safe driving saves lives,” said ISP Director Hiram Grau. “Today, ISP officers statewide will enforce the road safety laws and remember Jim’s courage and dedication to keeping our roads and drivers safe,” Grau added.

New regulations restrict long-haul drivers to 70 hours of driving per week, a 15 percent reduction from the previous limit.

ISP will patrol Illinois roadways for 24 consecutive hours on March 28-29 in remembrance of Trooper Sauter.

Officials also stressed that fines have increased to $120 for texting while driving, and hand held electronic devices are prohibited while driving statewide.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.