Union Co. authorities meet with parents & kids to discuss drug, alcohol prevention - Ride along with a train conductor - People in Charleston hold prayer walk

Train conductors say they see people every day ignore the lights and crossbars and try to beat the train. We rode along with one to find out.

Union County authorities want to keep kids off of drugs and alcohol. On Thursday night, they spoke to both parents and kids about the dangers. Todd Tumminia was there and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The warnings are there, but do you stop? Train conductors say it happens every day. Drivers ignore the lights and crossbars to try and beat the trains. Allison Twaits rode along with a train conductor to show you what they see. You can click here for the story.



People in Charleston, Missouri are coming together to fight growing violent crime rates. Just this past weekend, we told you about an 18-year-old shot to death in the street. Now, a group of four quickly grew to hundreds joining forces to improve life in the community.



A woman faces a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend. McCracken County sheriff’s deputies were called to 2728 Pool Road at 2:01 a.m. Thursday. The caller reported there had been a fight between William Ashley and Glenna Wilbourn, his live-in girlfriend.

A male and female were taken into custody after a police chase in Cape Girardeau that led into the county. The Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office had sent out an alert about a manhunt Thursday in the Schabbing Lane area off Route K. Police at the scene said the chase started when police spotted a female passenger with a warrant riding in the car.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in collaboration with health officials in Missouri and Tennessee have identified six new cases of people sick with Heartland virus: five in Missouri and one in Tennessee. You can click here for more information.

In national, President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul reached a milestone Thursday, with more than 6 million Americans signed up for coverage through new insurance markets.

Mudslide crews in Washington are facing the daunting task of searching for bodies. They hope to at least bring some closure to the relatives and friends of those who have not been found. The death toll is expected to rise considerably within the next two days as the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office catches up with the recovery effort.

