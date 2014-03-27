Du Quoin State Fair prepares for 91st year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin State Fair prepares for 91st year

DU QUOIN, Ill. (AP) - Organizers say the theme of this summer's Du Quoin (doo-KOYN') State Fair will be all about embracing history.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/1jy96Rh ) this year's theme will be "Love A Fair: Since 1923."

This year will be the 91st year for the southern Illinois fair, which began gaining popularity during the 1940s when the Illinois State Fair property in Springfield was converted into a World War II training center.

Last year more than 365,000 people attended the Du Quoin fair.

This year's fair kicks off Aug. 22 and runs through Sept. 1.

"If there has ever been a fair that people have loved, it is the DuQuoin State Fair," Fair Manager Shannon Woodworth said. "Since 1923, millions of people have fallen in love with the sights, sounds and smells of this fair. The relationship this fair has with the people of Southern Illinois is a bond that hasn't been broken for 91 years."

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

