Potential for storms - Woman accused of killing boyfriend with bat - 2 suspects in custody after chase

This man and a female were taken into custody after a police chase (Source: Heartland News MMJ Don Frazier)

This woman is accused of beating her boyfriend (Source: McCracken County SO)

Grant Dade is watching the radar (This was the radar at 2:30 p.m.)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says our Heartland western counties have the potential to see severe weather later tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 5:00.

A woman faces a murder charge in connection with the beating death of her boyfriend in McCracken County. Learn the latest in the investigation tonight at 5:02.

A newlywed in Montana has been sentenced to 30 years for pushing her husband over a cliff.

Two suspects were taken into custody after a manhunt in Cape Girardeau that led into the county.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has proposed a repurposing of a Murphysboro prison.

The CDC is announcing there is a high increase in the number of children with Autism. Learn more at 5:23.

Mollie Lair was in Charleston where a group is working together to fight violent crime. She will have the details tonight at 5:04.

After this week's deadly train vs. truck crash, Allison Twaits rode along with train conductors to discuss safety.

