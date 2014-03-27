KSP to host Farmer Outreach program

The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be partnering with the Marshall County UK Extension Office in Benton, Kentucky on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. to conduct a Farmer Outreach Program.

The purpose of the program will be to educate the public on both state and federal laws and regulations that pertain to commercial vehicles in the farming industry. The program will serve Marshall, Calloway and Graves Counties, however it is open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend. There will be a question and answer session at the conclusion of the program.

The UK extension office is located at 1933 Mayfield Highway, Benton, Ky.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Region 1 serves the following counties: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, Trigg, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, Webster, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio and Union.

