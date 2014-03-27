MoDOT works to improve Southeast District road striping

The Missouri Department of Transportation says spring marks the beginning of striping season for crews.

They say work is currently underway to re-stripe various intersections along Malone Street and Main Street in the city of Sikeston.

Weather permitting, striping work will be underway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monday, March 31 through Thursday, April 3.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

