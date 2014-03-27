Hearnes Elementary School holds Family Game Night

Lots of activities were available at Hearnes Family Game Night, from board games (shown) to an obstacle course and scooter races. (Photo by B.J. Babb)

Mr. Frank Ellis, Assistant Principal, contemplates his next move against a young opponent in the game "Connect Four." (Photo by B.J. Babb)

Family Game Night is one of the best-attended annual events at Hearnes Elementary School. Families enjoy playing games of skill, like the bean bag toss (shown) operated by community volunteer Trish Fennell. (Photo by B.J. Babb)

Billy Blue, the mascot for the Charleston Blue Jays, joins the fun at Family Game Night by shooting some hoops. Go Big Blue! (Photos by B.J. Babb)

Two students adding to the Family Game Night banner, which will be displayed in the hallway for all to see. (Photos by: B.J. Babb)

Hearnes Family Game Night was held on March 25 at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School, a product of Title 1 Parent Involvement and B.J. Babb, Parent Liaison.

With games in every corner of the building, there was something fun for everyone. More than 170 guests participated in various activities, from the high-energy scooter races and basketball game, to the calm games like bingo and the trivia room.

Families enjoyed refreshments and face painting, and many took advantage of the board game area for some nice quiet family time. Mississippi Co. Health Department was on-hand to discuss programs that could benefit local families.

One of the biggest events of the night was the obstacle course located in an unusual place: the school library. Students did what they thought was never possible, shouting and running through the library in a race to the finish line.

Also attending Game Night was Hearnes Elementary's favorite big bird, Billy Blue, who greeted guests and even joined in some of the games.

The school would like to thank all the staff and community helpers, Mrs. Kathy Browning and Mrs. Megan Williams and their CHS helpers, OPAA Food Service, Mississippi County Health Department, and Billy Blue.

