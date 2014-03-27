2 caught after chase into Cape Girardeau County

A male and female were taken into custody after a police chase in Cape Girardeau that led into the county.



Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office had sent out an alert about a manhunt Thursday in the Schabbing Lane area off Route K in Cape Girardeau County.

Police at the scene says the chase started when police spotted a female passenger with a warrant riding in the car.

A pursuit ensued, and officers chased the car out by the Sam's store.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was also involved in the chase.

Police stopped the chase due to safety concerns.

The suspects in the car got away for a short period of time, then a call came in from farm Schabbing Lane. The caller reported the suspects were in the car in a barnyard.

The female could not run far before she was apprehended.

The male ran into woods and got into water filled ditch to hide. Police found him there.

Officers used a heat seeking camera device to help find the suspect.

The two were taken into custody.

There is no word on what charges are pending.

