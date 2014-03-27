MoDOT giving away free bridges in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau County

The historic Route 51 Bridge over Little Whitewater Creek in Bollinger County and the Route 61 Bridge over Hughes Creek in Cape Girardeau County are available if you are interested in either structure.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, you will have to submit a proposal no later than June 2 to the Missouri Department of Transportation Historic Preservation Section to obtain either structure.

These bridges are slated for replacement in 2015-and can be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or private citizens free of charge.

Details about both bridges can be viewed online at http://www.modot.org/freebridges/.

Anyone interested in obtaining a historic bridge must submit a detailed proposal describing the dismantling and relocation plan, cost and future use.

According to MoDOT, the 1922 Route 51 Bridge is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the earliest surviving standard plan pony truss bridges for the combination of unequal size trusses.

The Route 61 Bridge is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places as an early example of standard truss design and the reuse of trusses as the highway system developed in the 1920s and 1930s.

