Lawmakers to discuss new Wickliffe bridge

U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield, (KY-01) will be in Paducah on Friday to meet with Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08). The lawmakers are expected to discuss a new bridge at Wickliffe.



According to a news release, other officials from Missouri and Kentucky are expected to attend.

The meeting will be at the Paducah Chamber of Commerce, 300 South Third Street, from 3-4 p.m.

