Sheriff: Man arrested after punching wife in face

A Graves County man faces an assault charge after the Graves County sheriff says he punched his wife in the face.Jimmy Gills, 62, of Sedalia is charged with assault in the fourth degree.Two sheriff's deputies and a state trooper responded to a home in the Lynnville area Thursday morning after receiving a report of domestic assault.Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Gills and his wife had an argument and Gills allegedly punched his wife in the face.Gills' wife had minor injuries to the left side of her face and eye.Gills was taken to the Graves County Jail.