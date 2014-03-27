Students to graduate Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students to graduate Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing program

Nursing program students (Source: ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information) Nursing program students (Source: ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The students at Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing program are nearing completion. They will have a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 15 and will graduate on Saturday, May 17. The program prepares the students for the state licensure examination.

The students include: Emmalee Jones (Mt. Vernon), April Emery (Scheller), Amy Giacomo (Pinckneyville), Candy Guern (Centralia), Cory Capps (Belle Rive), and Nancy Gunter (McLeansboro).

Aaron Dunn (Mt. Vernon), Penny Huff (Christopher), Josh Owens (Waltonville), Deana Hill (Mt. Vernon), Helena Lenard (McLeansboro), and Allyssa Jones (Benton).

Donna Sawmiller (Sesser), Connie Owens (Mt. Vernon), Amber Page (Benton), Jenni Vosburgh (Mt. Vernon), Adriane Helmer (Du Quoin), Dristi Lamichhane (Bonnie), Julie Vordtriede (Pinckneyville), and Sherri Robinson (Mt. Vernon).

Ashley Spetter (Ewing), Marlo Smith (Mt. Vernon), Mackenzie Kerley (Logan), Breanna Choisser (West Frankfort), Ashlee Summers (Benton), Jamie Carney (Benton), Barton Shurtz (Valier), and Stephanie Moore (Dix).

Randee Kurtz (Tamaroa), Heather Zuber (Mt. Vernon), Alicia Barnes (Woodlawn), Theresa Hewlett (Thompsonville), Taylor Belmont (Wayne City), Hillary Dinkins (Elkville), Katie Blagg (Thompsonville), and Abbey Mathis (Du Quoin).

McKenzie Haeuber (Woodlawn), Alisha Capps (Mt. Vernon), Rachel Pisoni (Herrin), Bryce Hamburger (Du Quoin), Cameron Yosanovich (Christopher), Amy Lampey (Thompsonville), Tiffany Moore (Thompsonville), and Amy Restoff (Du Quoin).

Susan Mendenall (West Frankfort), Caitlyn Tuthill (Du Quoin), Chelsea Hill (Du Quoin), Sarah Anderson (Mulkeytown), Casey Wininger (Mt. Vernon), Susan Dismore (Mt. Vernon), and Christina Hart (Opdyke).

Michael Fritts (Du Quoin), Kaitlyn Catron (Ina), Trisha McPheeters (Dix), and Julie Gerner (Benton).

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly