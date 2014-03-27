Students to graduate Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing program

The students at Rend Lake College's Associate Degree Nursing program are nearing completion. They will have a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 15 and will graduate on Saturday, May 17. The program prepares the students for the state licensure examination.

The students include: Emmalee Jones (Mt. Vernon), April Emery (Scheller), Amy Giacomo (Pinckneyville), Candy Guern (Centralia), Cory Capps (Belle Rive), and Nancy Gunter (McLeansboro).



Aaron Dunn (Mt. Vernon), Penny Huff (Christopher), Josh Owens (Waltonville), Deana Hill (Mt. Vernon), Helena Lenard (McLeansboro), and Allyssa Jones (Benton).



Donna Sawmiller (Sesser), Connie Owens (Mt. Vernon), Amber Page (Benton), Jenni Vosburgh (Mt. Vernon), Adriane Helmer (Du Quoin), Dristi Lamichhane (Bonnie), Julie Vordtriede (Pinckneyville), and Sherri Robinson (Mt. Vernon).



Ashley Spetter (Ewing), Marlo Smith (Mt. Vernon), Mackenzie Kerley (Logan), Breanna Choisser (West Frankfort), Ashlee Summers (Benton), Jamie Carney (Benton), Barton Shurtz (Valier), and Stephanie Moore (Dix).



Randee Kurtz (Tamaroa), Heather Zuber (Mt. Vernon), Alicia Barnes (Woodlawn), Theresa Hewlett (Thompsonville), Taylor Belmont (Wayne City), Hillary Dinkins (Elkville), Katie Blagg (Thompsonville), and Abbey Mathis (Du Quoin).



McKenzie Haeuber (Woodlawn), Alisha Capps (Mt. Vernon), Rachel Pisoni (Herrin), Bryce Hamburger (Du Quoin), Cameron Yosanovich (Christopher), Amy Lampey (Thompsonville), Tiffany Moore (Thompsonville), and Amy Restoff (Du Quoin).



Susan Mendenall (West Frankfort), Caitlyn Tuthill (Du Quoin), Chelsea Hill (Du Quoin), Sarah Anderson (Mulkeytown), Casey Wininger (Mt. Vernon), Susan Dismore (Mt. Vernon), and Christina Hart (Opdyke).



Michael Fritts (Du Quoin), Kaitlyn Catron (Ina), Trisha McPheeters (Dix), and Julie Gerner (Benton).



