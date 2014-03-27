Boil water order issued for Pittsburg, Ill.

A boil water order has been issued for the village of Pittsburg in Illinois.The Pittsburg Public Water Supply will be shutting down a water main on Linck Road in Marion for repairs.The water will be off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.Customers on Mustang Road east of Linck Road and customers on Linck Road will without water during that time.There will be a precautionary boil water order for those customers until bacteriological samples show the water is safe for use.