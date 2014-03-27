Woman accused of beating boyfriend to death with baseball bat

A woman faces a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

McCracken County sheriff's deputies were called to 2728 Pool Road at 2:01 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported there had been a fight between William Ashley and Glenna Wilbourn, his live-in girlfriend.

The called also told deputies that Wilbourn had beat 61-year-old Ashley with a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived, they found Ashley dead in front of the home with visible injuries.



Deputies found a baseball bat believed to be the weapon used to assault.



Glenna A. Wilbourn, 49, is charged with murder.