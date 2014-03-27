Allergies causing problems, solutions are available - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Allergies causing problems, solutions are available

Allergies causing problems, solutions are available

(KFVS) - Allergies can wreak havoc for many this time of year, but luckily there are solutions for sufferers.

Doctors say they are seeing more people with allergy complaints than usual and a lot of those people don't realize what they are suffering from is indeed an allergy. Most think they have a cold so they don't get the treatment they need.

Untreated allergies can lead to ear or sinus infections. For kids who may need special treatment, see your doctor to find out. Doctors say one of the best things you can do is to start your allergy medications even before you have symptoms. Another helpful step is to take an antihistamine before bed. It might mean you wake up free of symptoms.

For most people, tree and grass pollen is to blame for those horrible allergies.

Try not to open your windows in the morning when the pollen count is high.

Also, be sure to change your filters to remove pollen, dust and mold or consider buying an air purifier with a HEPA Filter.

Experts say wearing sunglasses can help block airborne allergens from getting into your eyes.

Additionally, consider reading weather reports or downloading an cool app called from Pollen.com called "Allergy Alert." Both sources will be able to give you pollen counts daily.

Doctors recommend getting that simple skin test so that you can be properly treated.
  • Itchy eyes and bags under your eyes is usually allergies.
  • A cold comes with fever.
  • Allergies can develop at any age. Adults, you may still need a test even if you had one as a youngster.
  • Learn your triggers and try to avoid them.
If you want to try some natural remedies:
  • Some recommend steaming your face with a towel over your head.
  • Use a Neti pod to flush out all that drainage and clear your nasal passage.
  • Others swear by peppermint tea to clear sinuses and sooth the throat.
  • Take a spoonful of local honey to build up an immunity to the pollen.
Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly