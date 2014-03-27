Deadline to enroll for health insurance approaching

Time is ticking down to enroll for health insurance under the new Affordable Care Act. March 31 is the deadline to purchase a policy on the new Healthcare Marketplace.

After that date, most Americans won’t be able to sign up for a private plan until open enrollment begins again in November.

There are some exceptions like if you experience a major life event like a divorce or job loss.

Most enrolled in plans under the Affordable Care Act will have a payment due on April 25 with coverage starting on May 1.

Massac Memorial Hospital and Southern Seven Health Department are sponsoring sign-up events Thursday and Friday and the hospital in Metropolis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health insurance Navigators will be available to assist anyone who comes in to enroll in the new Health Insurance Marketplace.

If you do not live in or near Massac County, Health Insurance navigators are available throughout southern Illinois at local health centers.

Here is a list of locations at which a health insurance navigator will be willing to help you enroll:

Jackson County Health Department -- 618-684-3143 ext. 110

Shawnee Health Care – Carbondale 618-519-9900

Shawnee Health Care – Marion 618-997-5270

Carterville Family Practice Center -- 618-985-4841

Murphysboro Health Center -- 618-687-3418

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department -- Marion 618-993-8111

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department – Benton 618-439-0951

Christopher Greater Area Rural Health -- 618-724-2401 ext. 1675

Johnston City Community Health Center -- 618-983-6911

Rea Clinic -- 618-724-2401

Sesser Community Health Center -- 618-625-6979

More information about Get Covered Illinois can be found at www.getcoveredillinois.gov.

