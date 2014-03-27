Deadline to enroll for health insurance approaching - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadline to enroll for health insurance approaching

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Time is ticking down to enroll for health insurance under the new Affordable Care Act. March 31 is the deadline to purchase a policy on the new Healthcare Marketplace.

After that date, most Americans won’t be able to sign up for a private plan until open enrollment begins again in November.

There are some exceptions like if you experience a major life event like a divorce or job loss.

Most enrolled in plans under the Affordable Care Act will have a payment due on April 25 with coverage starting on May 1.

Massac Memorial Hospital and Southern Seven Health Department are sponsoring sign-up events Thursday and Friday and the hospital in Metropolis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health insurance Navigators will be available to assist anyone who comes in to enroll in the new Health Insurance Marketplace.

If you do not live in or near Massac County, Health Insurance navigators are available throughout southern Illinois at local health centers.

Here is a list of locations at which a health insurance navigator will be willing to help you enroll:

  • Jackson County Health Department -- 618-684-3143 ext. 110
  • Shawnee Health Care – Carbondale 618-519-9900
  • Shawnee Health Care – Marion 618-997-5270
  • Carterville Family Practice Center -- 618-985-4841
  • Murphysboro Health Center -- 618-687-3418
  • Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department -- Marion 618-993-8111
  • Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department – Benton 618-439-0951
  • Christopher Greater Area Rural Health -- 618-724-2401 ext. 1675
  • Johnston City Community Health Center -- 618-983-6911
  • Rea Clinic -- 618-724-2401
  • Sesser Community Health Center -- 618-625-6979

More information about Get Covered Illinois can be found at www.getcoveredillinois.gov.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.



  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly