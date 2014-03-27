Allergy issues - Healthcare deadline - Wood stove regulations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Allergy issues - Healthcare deadline - Wood stove regulations

Happy Thursday!

Warmer temperatures are on the way, but there is also a potential for rain in the area today. Brian Alworth has your full forecast throughout the show this morning.

Holly Brantley will be live starting at 5 with information on allergies, why they're so bad this year and which cities have been hit the hardest.

Carly O'Keefe will also be out in the field talking about the healthcare deadline that is quickly approaching.

Missouri lawmakers are attempting to block proposed federal regulations on wood stoves. More on this at 5:05.

Join me at 5:25 for some surprising facts about caffeine. Maybe some bad news for us coffee fanatics!

Following that, students and parents at the Anna Jonesboro School District will get a lesson on underage drinking and drugs Thursday evening.

Catch the show at 5:40 for the latest on the missing Malaysian jetliner and the deadly mudslide in Washington state.

Then at 6, a year-long drug investigation by Kentucky State Police has ended with the arrest of a Graves County man.

Plus, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he'll call a vote this spring on making the state's temporary income tax increase permanent.

Did you know? The weather is partly to blame for a spike in milk prices. Details at 6:13.

After that, we'll tell you which March Madness games will be played on KFVS12 Thursday and show you how our brackets are doing as we go into the Sweet Sixteen.

Join us for 12 minutes of commercial-free news and weather starting at 6:45.

You can join the Breakfast Show live stream from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on the homepage at kfvs12.com.

Have a nice morning!

Jen Baird
Web Producer, Tech Reporter
KFVS12-Heartland News
Facebook: Jen Baird KFVS
Twitter: @JenBairdKFVS
jenbaird@kfvs12.com

Join KFVS on Facebook and Twitter to stay updated. If you see news happening, send your pictures to our cNews page or call 800-455-KFVS.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly