sports Heartland basketball players land all-state nods

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Oak Ridge's Ryan Below and South Pemiscot's Carrie Shepard were named Missouri boys and girls player of the year in Class 1 and 2 respectively, leading an impressive group from Southeast Missouri on the MOBCA All-State teams.



For the boys joining Below as Class 1 selections were Scott County Central's Larandis Banks and Jeffery Porter, Leopold's Cameron Davis, South Iron's Marcus Hampton and Risco's Jordan Pavy.



In Class 2, Advance's Lane Below, Hayti's Frankie Burden and Bernie's BJ Jennings made all-state.



New Madrid County Central junior Willie Jimmerson, Charleston's Delfinko Bogan, Clearwater's Austin Ayers and Caruthersville's Darrell Monroe were the boys Class 3 selections.



In Class 4, Sikeston's J.T. Jones, Kennett's Kevonte Mitchell and Farmington's Jordan Ankrom made the team while Jackson's Karson King was selected in Class 5.



For the girls, Mikaela Blissett from Scott County Central made all-state in Class 1. In Class 2 joining Shepard was Neelyville's Chelsea Petty and Shelby Moon. In Class 3, Clearwater's Lexi Morris and Saxony Lutheran's Brianna Mueller earned all-state nods.



In Class 4, Dexter's Hannah Noe and Erika Cobb were named all-state.