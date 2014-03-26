Heartland basketball players land all-state nods - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland basketball players land all-state nods

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Oak Ridge's Ryan Below and South Pemiscot's Carrie Shepard were named Missouri boys and girls player of the year in Class 1 and 2 respectively, leading an impressive group from Southeast Missouri on the MOBCA All-State teams.

For the boys joining Below as Class 1 selections were Scott County Central's Larandis Banks and Jeffery Porter, Leopold's Cameron Davis, South Iron's Marcus Hampton and Risco's Jordan Pavy.

In Class 2, Advance's Lane Below, Hayti's Frankie Burden and Bernie's BJ Jennings made all-state.

New Madrid County Central junior Willie Jimmerson, Charleston's Delfinko Bogan, Clearwater's Austin Ayers and Caruthersville's Darrell Monroe were the boys Class 3 selections. 

In Class 4, Sikeston's J.T. Jones, Kennett's Kevonte Mitchell and Farmington's Jordan Ankrom made the team while Jackson's Karson King was selected in Class 5.

For the girls, Mikaela Blissett from Scott County Central made all-state in Class 1. In Class 2 joining Shepard was Neelyville's Chelsea Petty and Shelby Moon. In Class 3, Clearwater's Lexi Morris and Saxony Lutheran's Brianna Mueller earned all-state nods. 

In Class 4, Dexter's Hannah Noe and Erika Cobb were named all-state. 

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly