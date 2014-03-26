Man arrested in connection with drug trafficking investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police in Mayfield say they initiated an investigation in February after receiving information that spans nearly a year regarding illegal drug trafficking.

Jim Bob Pierce, IV, 31, was charged with trafficking marijuana-5 or more pounds, possession of controlled substances-first degree (cocaine), trafficking in controlled substance-first degree (morphine) and trafficking in controlled substance-second degree (greater than 10 dose units of schedules I/II controlled substances that include pills Xanax and Lortab).

According to police, they executed a search warrant at a home on North 12th Street in Mayfield on Wednesday, March 26, after the investigation led them to believe large amounts of marijuana were being sold from the home that was near a church and a playground.

Police say they seized about 11 pounds of marijuana, some cocaine and several different types of controlled substances. In addition, they seized cash and other evidence relating to the sale of narcotics.

KSP arrested Pierce and he was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Police say additional criminal charges are expected in the near future.

They were assisted by the Sheriff’s Departments of Marshall and McCracken Counties, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives.

