Man facing statutory rape, child molestation charges

An Anniston, Missouri man is facing statutory rape and child molestation charges.

Scottie Leon Tidwell, 29, was charged with statutory sodomy first degree and two counts of statutory rape first degree, both of which involved a victim less than 14 years old, and three counts of child molestation first degree.



According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Tidwell was arrested after a sexual abuse investigation by his department.

The investigation began earlier this week, when Deputy Mike Borders received a complaint from a county resident whose child had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Tidwell.

Deputy Borders immediately contacted the Beacon Health Center to schedule a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam. The child was examined later that day, and the allegations were substantiated by the examination and victim interview conducted by that facility.

The following morning, several deputies found Tidwell hiding out inside an Anniston home. At that time, he was placed under arrest by Deputy Mike Borders and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

After his arrest, Deputy Borders and Deputy Cory Hutcheson conducted a videotaped interview with Tidwell, during which he admitted to engaging in multiple graphic sex acts with a person whom he knew to be 12 years old.

“Cases that involve sexual abuse of young children are the hardest to work, and I commend Deputy Borders for his handling of this case,” said Sheriff Keith Moore.

Sheriff Moore would also like to thank the Beacon Health Centers in Cape Girardeau and Benton, Mo. for their technical assistance with this investigation.

As of press time, Tidwell remained behind bars with bond set at $200,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for April 2 at 9 a.m.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.