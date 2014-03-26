Driver cited after crash on I-57 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver cited after crash on I-57

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A driver has been cited after a crash on northbound Interstate 57 on Wednesday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, Kylene M. Cowan, 26, from Fort Wayne, Ind. was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 in the left lane on northbound I-57 around mile post 62.6. They say a 2009 GMC Raben service truck driven by Troy Pedigo, 42, from Carbondale, Ill. and a 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by Caron Peterson, 70, from Andover, Minn. were on the right shoulder with the service truck parked behind the Equinox, which had stopped on the right shoulder with a flat tire.

Police say the occupants of the Equinox were sitting in the grass on the east side of the interstate and the driver of the service truck was changing the flat tire on the Equinox. They say the service truck had its amber emergency lights activated and orange cones were placed behind the truck.

According to ISP, Cowan swerved suddenly to the right after the traffic directly in front of the Mazda slowed. The car traveled onto the shoulder and sideswiped the service truck. Police say it then continued and hit the rear and side of the Equinox.

The occupants of the service truck and Equinox were not injured.

Cowan and a 4-year-old girl were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police say Cowan did not have major injuries and the child was not injured.

They say alcohol was not involved.

Cowan was cited for improper lane usage.

