2 teens arrested in connection with burglary investigation

Two teens were arrested recently in connection with a burglary investigation.

Corey L. Warford of Benton and Cody R. Barbeau of Murray, both 19, were charged with burglary third degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief first degree.

According to Kentucky State Police, the post in Mayfield received a complaint from the Benton Police Department asking them to investigate a burglary at the Marshall County Exceptional Center, a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities in the area.

During the course of the investigation, KSP recovered stolen property belonging to the Center that was taken during a burglary.

Warford and Barbeau were arrested Wednesday, March 26 and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Police say a juvenile suspect has also been questioned, but has not been charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.



You can provide confidential information to KSP via the Text-A-Tip program. They say by using any personal electronic device with texting capabilities, you can text 67283 in the address field, type KSPTIP in the message field, leave a space and then enter the information about the crime you are reporting.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.